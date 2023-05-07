Police find crack cocaine, hundreds of Xanax pills, more inside felon’s LaGrange home

A LaGrange man is facing several drug charges after police raided his home on Friday night.

Police say they executed a search warrant at Frank Black Sr.’s home on Ringer Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Inside the house, officers found 4.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 10 grams of powder cocaine, 9.2 ounces of marijuana and approximately 200 Xanax pills.

Black was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to distribute.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say Black was also on probation for a separate family. They did not comment on his prior felony conviction.

He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: