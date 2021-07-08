Police crack down on ATV, scooter use

Jul. 7—WILLIMANTIC — Police arrested one man accused of using a scooter to transport synthetic marijuana as part of an investigation into unsafe scooter/ motorcycle/ ATV use in the Thread City. Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller said police arrested 38- year- old Ronnie Quintero of 24 Ashland St., Willimantic, on Monday.

He said Quintero was accused of selling synthetic marijuana and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Miller said Quintero is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court Sept. 7 and was released on a $ 5,000 non-surety bond.

In a release issued by Miller Tuesday, he said police received numerous complaints of ATV, motorcycle and scooter usage last month and this month. He said reports included people weaving in and out of traffic, ignoring traffic signs and signals, aggressive behavior directed at other motorists and ATVs being operated on public roadways.

" The Willimantic Police Department is committed to keeping our community's roads safe for all travelers," Miller said in the release.

" Any member of the public

that observes unsafe behavior is encouraged to call and report it as soon as it is safely possible."

Willimantic police conducted a traffic enforcement operation specifically targeting this activity Monday, the last day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In addition to arresting Quintero, Miller said police identified and issued infractions to multiple suspects using various surveillance techniques and numerous police personnel.

He said infractions can vary and fines associated with those infractions can be as large as hundreds of dollars.

Miller said police seized two ATVs and one dirtbike, as well as issuing multiple infractions and arresting Quintero.

He said Quintero was using a scooter to transport synthetic marijuana and approximately $ 3,000

in cash. " This is an issue in every city, every year," Miller said. " It's not a Willimantic- specific issue."

It is illegal to ride an ATV on the street.

There have been several recent accidents in the Thread City recently involving motorcycles, scooters and ATVs.

In February, a 25- year- old Willimantic woman was given advanced life support and transported to Windham Community Memorial Hospital after crashing her all- terrain vehicle into a parked car.

During another accident in May, a motorcycle collided with a car driving northbound over the Thread City Crossing bridge, causing serious injuries for the motorcyclist, who was in his mid-20s.

A Windham ambulance drove the man to Windham Community Memorial Hospital and from there, Life Star flew him to Hartford Hospital.

In June, a 33- year- old man crashed his motor scooter in the area of 117 Main St. when he was attempting a left turn onto Ash Street and lost control of the scooter.

That individual was taken by ambulance to the helipad at Windham Hospital with moderate injuries.

Those who see unsafe behavior on the roadways are asked to call the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.

Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter — @ mwarrentc.