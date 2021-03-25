Police crack down on off-road vehicles, cycles on Lawrence streets

Mar. 25—LAWRENCE — The switch to warmer weather has bought increased complaints about "reckless and dangerous" minibike, ATV and power scooter drivers on city streets, police said.

Lawrence police — with assistance from state troopers, a State Police helicopter and the Sheriff's Department — cracked down on the cycle and ATV drivers on Tuesday evening, police said.

Six people were arrested and three people were issued summonses to appear in court, according to a statement released by Lawrence police late Wednesday afternoon. Officers ordered 13 off-road vehicles and minibikes towed and issued 20 citations, the statement said.

Police said they also recovered a stolen motorcycle and a stolen license plate.

"Operating off-road vehicles such as ATVs, dirt bikes and unregistered motor scooters is unlawful as they are not intended for use on city streets," the police statement said.

Police said the motor bike and scooter drivers often ride in large groups, endangering themselves and others and showing blatant disregard for public safety and laws.

"They create a public nuisance, obstruct traffic and are often not properly registered or (are) stolen," the police statement said.

The following people were arrested:

Jobanne Mendez, 31, of North Andover; charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Sergio Bautista, 19, of Methuen; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, attaching plates and driving without a license.

Brandol Santos, 21, of Lawrence; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, attaching plates, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, receiving stolen property valued under $1,200 and failure to stop for a pedestrian.

Jeffrey Benedicto, 30, of Lawrence; failure to stop for police and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Luis Negron, 35, of Lawrence; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and resisting arrest.

Earlier this month, the Lawrence police Facebook page issued warnings twice regarding the off-road vehicles, dirt bikes and motor scooters.

Police stated "these vehicles are not intended for city streets" and "aside from being loud and obstructing traffic, they are often not properly registered and in some instances have even been previously reported stolen."

Tuesday's crackdown on the vehicles was led by Lawrence police Lt. Jay Cerullo and State Police Lt. Peter Morawiak, police said.

Police Chief Roy Vasque thanked State Police and the Essex County Sheriff's Department for helping local police address "this serious issue which is a nuisance not only for Lawrence residents but across the Commonwealth."

Vasque said this is the first "of many such operations" involving State Police and police departments.

Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said he was pleased with the outcome of the operation and will continue to work with Vasque and the Police Department "to put an end to the dangerous operation of these unregistered motor vehicles on the streets of the city of Lawrence."

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for illegal activity," Vasquez said. "If you are operating these off-road vehicles or driving a motorcycle recklessly, you will be issued a citation, arrested and charged."

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.