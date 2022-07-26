Police crack down on street racing in North Stonington

Jul. 25—NORTH STONINGTON — Complaints over illegal street racing and night time gatherings at state commuter parking lots have led to a crackdown here, according to state police.

State police from Troop E in Montville, in conjunction with the town's Resident State Trooper's Office, converged at several of the gatherings on the evening of July 23.

Police said the coordinated enforcement action led to the issuance of two criminal arrest warrants, six misdemeanors and five infractions. Four vehicles were towed.

Police, in a statement, said they were responding to numerous complaints "regarding reckless behavior at the commuter parking lots to include littering, noise complaints, underage drinking, destruction of property and reckless driving."

In total, police said the events drew about 75 vehicles and more than 100 people.

Police did not immediately release details of the enforcement actions.