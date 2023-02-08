Police cracking down on suspected drugs, violent offenders

Feb. 8—The Glynn County Police Department arrested 21 people in the past two weeks for alleged violent and narcotics-related crimes.

It is just the beginning of an ongoing crackdown on criminal "hot spots," top brass said.

"We realize we have to keep up the pressure on criminals," Glynn County Police Department Interim Chief O'Neal Jackson said. "This was just the start."

Using criminal intelligence data, investigators were able to seize 68 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of MDMA, 3 grams of powdered cocaine and six illegal firearms during the effort, GCPD said.

Jackson said his officers worked with other departments during the investigations, which were not necessarily connected to each other.

This was not a widespread organized crime bust like the recent federal indictment from Operation Ghost Busted, he said. The arrests were the result of the diligent work of local officers who were able to identify and address ongoing crime issues, Jackson said.

The federal bust did provide some valuable information, however, he added.

One suspect is believed to have been directly involved with a street gang, GCPD said.

Jackson said it is important to get all drugs off the streets because the black market for them leads to violence and dangerous situations for all people in Glynn County.

Fentanyl offers a good example of why such arrests are meaningful. Jackson said the powerful and sometimes deadly painkiller is being laced into drugs where it has not traditionally been seen by law enforcement on a large scale. Marijuana and cocaine are two examples.

Three people on Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl Saturday, according to GCPD. All three people had been out drinking with friends at two bars on the island and had returned home with cocaine obtained during their night out.

All three were treated by emergency medical services and transported to the hospital in Brunswick.

While the overdoses are not directly related to the arrests of the past two weeks, they do illustrate why police are pushing hard to crack down on the people distributing drugs and engaging in violent acts associated with them, Jackson said.

"We treat all of them equally," he said. "This was a start of things yet to come."