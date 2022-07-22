Police: Crash probe now vehicular homicide investigation after passenger dies

Jul. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The police probe into Tuesday's crash on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township is now a vehicular homicide investigation after one of the victims died of his injuries, Richland Township police said Friday.

Toby Shreffler, 20, of Windber, died at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the intensive care unit at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Shreffler was the front-seat passenger in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by his 25-year-old sister. They were pulling out of Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1007 Scalp Ave., when their vehicle was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Donald Burkett, 39, of Geistown, Richland police Capt. Rick Pollino said.

Richland volunteer firefighters cut all three from their vehicles and they were taken by East Hills EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Shreffler's sister and Burkett remain in the hospital with serious injuries.

Lees said an autopsy on Shreffler will be conducted at ForensicDx in Windber and the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) will harvest his organs. The organ donation will not impede the criminal investigation, he said.

Results of the autopsy will help police determine what criminal charges to file. Police are investigating speed and other factors.

A state police reconstruction team, Richland Township police, the county coroner and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

A 72-year-old Richland Township man who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was not injured when his vehicle became involved in the crash, Pollino said.