Police create Exchange Zone for custody, online purchase issues

Mar. 31—Need to drop off children as part of a shared-custody arrangement but the process has proved to be problematic in the past?

Need to pick up an online purchase from someone who seems perfectly nice, but whom you've never met in person?

Meadville Police Department has a space for you — two spaces, in fact — where you can safely meet for such encounters.

Two parking spaces located behind the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, have been designated as an Exchange Zone, the department announced Monday. The zone is located in full view of video cameras monitored around the clock by police dispatch staff members. The spaces, just a few steps away from the police department entrance, can be accessed via Center Street.

"We're trying to make more of a community impact on domestic violence and provide a service and we thought these spots are a good thing," said Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci. "People can come drop their kids off or pick up, or even internet purchases — if you buy something off of Craigslist and you're not real comfortable with the seller, you can say, 'Meet us at these spots,' and feel safe there."

The idea for the Exchange Zone resulted from the the department's partnership with Women's Services Inc. in the federally funded STOP (Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors) Violence Against Women grant program, according to Stefanucci. The department is receiving $37,500 from the grant this year. The money partially funds positions in the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, Women's Services and Meadville Police Department, where Detective Sgt. Justin Bailey oversees investigations into crimes related to domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault.

The phasing out of a law enforcement coordinator position in the district attorney's office last year created the opportunity to include the police department in the grant, according to Bruce Harlan, executive director of Women's Services.

Issues related to custody exchange come up frequently, Harlan said. Those issues can involve domestic violence or concerns about the possibility of violence. An Exchange Zone located just outside the police department and under the watchful eye of department cameras is an easy way to address such concerns.

"There are 200 to 300 protective orders being finalized every year in this county, and a lot of them involve children," Harlan said.

As a result, he added, Women's Services staff members often find themselves asking, "How can we make this transfer as safe as possible?"

Arranging for these interactions to take place in any public place can help, but it's hard to imagine anywhere better than just outside a police station.

"Something about it being the police station gives it a little more credit when it comes to security," Harlan said.

The spaces designated for the Exchange Zone are marked with newly installed signs and were previously restricted to patrons doing business at the City Building. More patron parking has been added in front of the building along Diamond Park, where three limited-time free parking spots have been added, bringing the total to five.

