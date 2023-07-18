Police: Credit card skimming device found at ATM in Waltham

Police are warning the public after they say a credit card skimmer was found at a Waltham bank.

Skimming is defined as an illegal activity that involves the installation of a device that secretly records bank account data when a victim inserts an ATM card into the machine.

The skimming device was located at an ATM and is believed to have been found in a timely manner by an employee, according to Waltham Police. The institutions involved are reportedly monitoring their transactions for any issues and officials say there have been no reported fraud or larceny victims at this time.

Police did not say where the skimming device was found.

If you think you are a victim of credit card skimming, there are resources available here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

