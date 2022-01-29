Police: Credit union robber in Redding linked to two other bank heists

A Redding Police Department SUV is parked in front of Sierra Central Credit Union on Bechelli Lane while officers investigated a robbery there on Jan. 19, 2022. Police said Thomas James West was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday as the suspect.

A man who's been arrested in the Jan. 19 robbery of Sierra Central Credit Union on Bechelli Lane is linked to two other bank robberies in California and Oregon.

The Redding Police Department said Saturday that Thomas James West, 52, was arrested Friday by Las Vegas police.

West also is suspected of robbing a bank in Central Point, Oregon, on Jan. 11 and one in Yuba City on Jan. 20, police said.

Redding detectives say taking West into custody was possible through the cooperation of five other law enforcement agencies in three states.

"The successful identification and arrest of Thomas West was made possible by many days of hard work by RPD detectives and their successful collaboration with Central Point Police, Yuba City Police, Oregon State Police, Shasta County District Attorney’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department," Redding police said on Facebook.

Officers were unable to find the Sierra Central Credit Union robber that day despite an area-wide search with help from the California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Redding detectives Mike Enyart and Jeramiah Kasinger learned of the other two bank robberies and determined the same man carried them out.

For 10 days, Enyart and Kasinger shared tips and leads with their counterparts without success. On Thursday, they identified the get-away car in all three robberies.

Redding police distributed this photo of the man who robbed the Sierra Central Credit Union on Bechelli Lane about 2:25 p.m. Jan. 19. On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, Redding police said Las Vegas police arrested Thomas James West as the supect in the Redding robbery and for bank heists in Central Point, Oregon, and Yuba City.

On Friday, Central Point investigators said they received information from Oregon State Police that West might be connected to the car. Redding police said they came up with a photo of West and, using bank security camera footage, identified him as the serial bank robber, although he wasn't the car's owner.

"Thomas West has an extensive and violent criminal history in Washington and Oregon," Redding police said.

The detectives' next move was determining the car was in Las Vegas. They obtained an arrest warrant for West charging him with the Redding robbery and contacted the Las Vegas police fugitive apprehension unit.

"The team located and arrested Thomas West with the get-away vehicle in less than three hours," police said.

