Police: Crews respond to disturbance at bar in Xenia, find person suffering gunshot wound

One person was taken after a shooting in Xenia early Thursday.

Crews responded to The Round Table Bar on Home Avenue around 1:45 a.m. to reports of a disturbance and found someone suffering a gunshot wound, according to police on the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

