Police: Crime dropped in 2021

Jan. 21—HIGH POINT — High Point police say a decline in retaliatory shootings over drugs and gangs helped fuel a double-digit drop in violent crime in the city in 2021.

The amount of reported homicides, rapes, robberies, shootings and other aggravated assaults dropped 12% compared to 2020, while overall gun-related crimes were down 15%.

High Point Police Department officials credit a deterrence and intervention strategy that targets habitual violent criminals, as well as proactive enforcement through investigations, traffic stops and other tactics that led to the seizure of 411 illegal firearms, Maj. Marc Kun told the City Council's Public Safety Committee Wednesday during a presentation on year-end crime statistics.

"What we're doing is, we're concentrating on people, vehicles and firearms, and we're actually targeting the right people and arresting the right people and stopping this," Kun said. "We're not having these back-and-forth shootings that occurred in 2019 and 2020."

One way to illustrate this is by tracking the number of shell casings collected from crime scenes where gunshots were fired. More than 2,700 were processed in each of the preceding two years, while the total fell to 1,552 in 2021, Chief Travis Stroud said.

"We're talking about almost a 1,200-some-odd drop in trigger pulls that happened inside our city," Stroud said. "That is the impactful stat that tells me we're going after the right people, We're taking guns left and right."

The department made 1,222 gun-related charges last year, 113 of which were for carrying a concealed gun without a permit, Kun said.

"That's a lot of people in High Point carrying guns," he said.

Forty-one illegal guns were seized from juveniles ages 13 to 17 last year.

Councilman Britt Moore asked what happens to that group: "The charge goes on their record and they send them back home?"

Stroud explained that it's up to the juvenile court system and that police have no control over whether an underage suspect is held in custody.

"They'll look at their points — what kind of established record do we have," he said. "Of course, the more points, the better chance that you have of going to juvenile detention. But if you don't meet their criteria, you're going back to Mom and Dad or whatever caregiver probably wasn't looking after you in the first place, within a matter of minutes."

The department's Vice & Narcotics Unit seized large amounts of illegal drugs during the year, including crack cocaine (0.48 of a kilogram, or more than 1 pound), powder cocaine (466 kilos, or 1,027 pounds), methamphetamine (382 kilos, 842 pounds), heroin (14 kilos, almost 31 pounds), marijuana (146 kilos, 322 pounds) and fentanyl (3 kilos, more than 6.6 pounds), Kun said.

"These are some big numbers and it's a big problem," Kun said. "Drugs are still a problem. It's still what drives our violence in High Point and our back-and-forth stuff and a lot of our gang stuff too."

Heroin overdoses also continue to be a major problem, he said, with 245 last year, including 21 deaths.

"Of course, it all goes back to the fentanyl and all the opioid stuff," he said.

