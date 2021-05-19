Police: Crime spree ends with stolen vehicle crash in Dunn County

May 19—EAU CLAIRE — A Sunday morning crime spree by an Eau Claire teen started with entering an Eau Claire residence without permission and ended by crashing a stolen truck into a tree in Dunn County, authorities say.

The teen, who was heavily intoxicated, at one point got into the bathtub at the residence, police say.

Shayne M. Huebner, 18, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and attempting to flee an officer, and misdemeanor counts of endangering safety by reckless driving, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Huebner, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Huebner returns to court July 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 2:37 a.m. Sunday, Eau Claire police received a report of an intoxicated man entering a residence in the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle without permission.

The man was later identified as Huebner.

At one point in the residence, Huebner got into the bathtub and locked himself inside the bathroom.

After leaving the residence, he began pounding on things outside.

Officers arrived at the residence to find Huebner inside a vehicle with a woman.

The woman told officers she and Huebner were at two different Eau Claire taverns. Huebner was kicked out of one of the taverns after causing a disturbance.

While attempting to take Huebner to a friend's residence, the woman said he got out of the car and went into the Boardwalk Circle residence.

An officer gave Huebner a court date. Huebner then told the officer he would go home to sleep.

Five minutes later, police received a report of Huebner causing a disturbance at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip store. He spilled a glass of coffee on the counter and emptied an entire sugar jar into his cup.

He eventually agreed to go to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for detox.

At 4:30 a.m., Huebner fled from the hospital and stole a pickup truck from the hospital's parking lot.

Story continues

At 5:15 a.m., a state trooper found the truck traveling west on Interstate 94 in the town of Union.

The trooper pulled behind the truck and activated his squad car's emergency lights and siren.

The truck reached speeds approaching 100 mph and continued to flee after entering Dunn County.

Huebner hit a tire deflation device placed by authorities in Dunn County. After the front tires deflated, Huebner entered a ditch and crashed into a tree.

Huebner was taken into custody after ignoring officers' commands for seven minutes.

Huebner complained of back and neck pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests because of his injuries.

The owner of the truck said he did not give Huebner permission to take the vehicle from the hospital's parking lot.

Huebner is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of misdemeanor counts of theft, bail jumping and financial transaction card fraud in April in Dunn County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Huebner could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.