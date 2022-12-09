Police: Criminal charges sought for driver who seriously injured Acton teen in hit-and-run crash

Authorities say they are seeking criminal charges for a driver who left an Acton teenager hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on November 2nd.

The 13-year-old victim’s injuries were so severe, he had to be flown to a Boston hospital.

Acton Police say they identified the alleged driver as an 85-year-old Maynard woman. Officials are not releasing her name because the their application for a criminal complaint is still pending. Police want to charge the woman with leaving the scene of the crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.

“I want to thank the community and the victim’s family for their patience, and I commend our Acton Police investigators on their diligence and commitment to a difficult case,” Chief Richard Burrows said in a statement. “This has been an intense and lengthy investigation, but we were committed to identifying the driver in this case.”

The victim in this incident is Cesar Soto Jr., a 7th grader at RJ Grey Junior High School.

Law enforcement officials say they have been in contact with the family of the victim throughout the investigation.

Surveillance image shows the moments prior to an Acton teen being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

