Police: Criminal charges sought for driver who seriously injured Acton teen in hit-and-run crash
Authorities say they are seeking criminal charges for a driver who left an Acton teenager hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on November 2nd.
The 13-year-old victim’s injuries were so severe, he had to be flown to a Boston hospital.
Acton Police say they identified the alleged driver as an 85-year-old Maynard woman. Officials are not releasing her name because the their application for a criminal complaint is still pending. Police want to charge the woman with leaving the scene of the crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
“I want to thank the community and the victim’s family for their patience, and I commend our Acton Police investigators on their diligence and commitment to a difficult case,” Chief Richard Burrows said in a statement. “This has been an intense and lengthy investigation, but we were committed to identifying the driver in this case.”
The victim in this incident is Cesar Soto Jr., a 7th grader at RJ Grey Junior High School.
Law enforcement officials say they have been in contact with the family of the victim throughout the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW