Police criticise 'soft' sentence for thug who walked free after breaking officer's eye socket

Sergeant Alec Barrett suffered a broken eye socket and nose in the attack - Sussex Police Federation/Sussex Police Federation

A police federation has criticised a “lenient and soft” sentence handed out to a teenager who broke an officer’s eye socket and nose but ended up walking free from court.

Jonathan Beauchamp, 19, was given a year’s custodial sentence suspended for two years on Tuesday for punching Sergeant Alec Barrett repeatedly in the face as the officer attempted to break up a fight in Brighton, East Sussex.

Sgt Barrett said he was lucky not to have been blinded in the unprovoked attack, which left him with severe injuries including a concussion, a broken eye socket leading to bleeding in his sinuses, a broken nose and damage to his cheek.

Beauchamp first hit Barrett with a “flying punch”.

Recalling the attack, Barrett said he was in a “vulnerable position on the ground when the man sucker-punched me from a position that I didn't see coming.

“When I regained full consciousness, I looked up to try to work out what had happened as I knew I was defenceless, he then punched me again a few more times in the face whilst standing over me.

“My face is horrendously swollen, initially located around my eye, but now it's around my cheek and one side of my face.

“I've been assaulted before, but I now find myself apprehensive about going back to work, especially operational duty, where I might be in the same position again. It's affected me and my family, who now worry about me going to work.”

Sussex Police Federation condemned the sentence as being “soft” on violent crime, and said 1,322 officers in Sussex were assaulted last year - more than three a day.

Courts 'must protect the protectors'

Sgt Raffaele Cioffi, Deputy Secretary of Sussex Police Federation, said: “This is a lenient sentence for a violent criminal whose cowardly attack on a defenceless police officer left him with serious injuries.

“Let's not forget that Sgt Barrett was trying to protect members of the public and was violently attacked for doing so. He was lucky not to have been blinded.

“The Federation continues to call on the courts to do their bit and protect the protectors. Custodial sentences are the strongest deterrent to stop these kinds of attacks - anything less does not protect us.

“Sadly, yet again, we see the courts going soft on violent crime, it's an outrageous decision by the court and I fear officers will continue to be seriously injured until they take it seriously.

“The Government needs to take a strong stance against violent crime. We need to see action in the courts, not words. Until they do, violent criminals will continue to walk free, as in this case, [with] no real justice for victims.

“The Federation will continue to lobby the Government for a change in the sentencing guidelines for violent crime.

“I fear officers and members of the public will not be safe until this changes.”

Beauchamp pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent at Brighton Magistrates Court last month.

In addition to his suspended sentence, he was given a five-month curfew and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £2,000 in compensation.

