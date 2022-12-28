Police criticised for failing to solve one million thefts and burglaries

Burglary - Westend61

Police failed to solve more than a million thefts and burglaries last year, government figures have revealed.

Burglars and thieves are routinely let off because police cannot find a suspect, leaving victims with no redress other than to claim on their insurance.

In the year to the end of June, police closed investigations into theft offences on 1,145,254 occasions – more than 3,000 every day – because no suspect was found.

That means investigations are closed without a suspect being identified in 72 per cent of cases – the worst for any type of crime, according to a new analysis of crime statistics by Labour.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader, said: “Our constituents are complaining endlessly that nobody turns up to deal with burglaries – they just say here’s your crime number, claim your insurance.

“The problem is that the leadership of the police have succumbed to politically correct bullying on this to the extent that the last thing on their priority list seems to be dealing with crime.

“We all want the police to succeed, but they are overstretched because they are increasingly having to take on jobs that social services should be doing. The police service should be the police force and should be there to enforce the law. People want them to investigate crime.”

The figures come amid mounting public concern that the police are not taking many crimes seriously enough, and will pile further pressure on Rishi Sunak to tackle the problem.

The graphic below shows the proportion of burglary cases not solved in the three years to June:

During the Tory leadership campaign, Mr Sunak promised to crack down on “woke” policing, saying: “Police forces must be fully focused on fighting actual crime in people’s neighbourhoods, and not policing bad jokes on Twitter.”

In October, Martin Hewitt, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, pledged that officers would attend every home burglary in a bid to reverse declining public confidence in the police.

But the latest analysis shows forces have a way to go. Across all crimes, the charge rate – the proportion of crimes that result in a suspect being arrested and then charged – has fallen to a record low of 5.4 per cent, down from more than 15 per cent seven years ago.

Over the past year, two million investigations were dropped with no suspect identified, including more than 300,000 violent crimes.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the unsolved thefts cost families hundreds of millions of pounds, as on domestic burglary costs the victim £1,400 in lost property on average.

“This is disgraceful,” she said. “Theft and burglary are awful crimes and should be properly investigated, not just left for the victims to make an insurance claim.

“The Home Secretary has no plan to turn this around and is instead obsessed with gimmicks rather than a serious plan to catch more criminals.”

On Tuesday night, a spokesman for the Home Office said: “As the Home Secretary has made clear, we welcome the commitment for police attendance at home burglaries. We continue to support the police, including through record investment and the recruitment of 20,000 additional officers by March 2023.”