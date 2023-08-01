Police:Cromwellman starved woman for days, left her in chair for weeks

Aug. 1—According to police, a doctor's office asked for officers to conduct a welfare check after the woman missed several appointments. Officers went to check on the woman and saw she was living in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions," police said in a news release.

The officers learned that the woman "had not moved from a chair in about two weeks and had not eaten for several days," police said. They called for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

Police obtained a warrant to search the home and found what they called "severe hoarding conditions and evidence that Donen was withholding critical care from the victim," according to the release. They got a warrant for his arrest and alerted the state Department of Social Services, the town's Department of Senior Services and the Cromwell Health Department.

Police said anyone who suspects someone of elder maltreatment may contact Protective Services for the Elderly program at the CT Department of Social Services toll free at 1-888-385-4225.

