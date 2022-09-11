Police: ‘Cruel prank’ led to panic at Mainland High School Friday

A “cruel prank” led to the panic at Mainland High School Friday, Daytona Beach police said.

According to an updated release Sunday, detectives have concluded that the panic was organized by several students.

Mainland High School officials were notified that a threat was posted on a bathroom stall Thursday.

DBPD looked over surveillance footage and saw that two students had entered the bathroom where the graffiti was found.

The students said they were not involved with the graffiti.

And on Friday, two groups of students created a panic in the cafeteria “to capitalize on the threat from the day before,” police said.

A group of female students walked up to a school administrator and said that someone had a gun. Then a male student ran out of the cafeteria exit after hearing the statement, causing other students to follow him.

Police said the students’ actions seemed to be planned and none of the videos showed a gun or someone firing a gun.

Investigators said the situation has “now gotten out of control” due to online theories and misinformation.

There will be an increase in police presence at the school on Monday.

The students involved in the panic face expulsion and pending charges.

