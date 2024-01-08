Police cruiser is crushed by truck during chase, Ohio cops say. Officer hospitalized

A police cruiser was toppled during an incident that involved a pursuit and officer-involved shooting, Ohio police say.

The Monday, Jan. 8, situation in the Dayton area began with officers responding to “a felonious assault call,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“A man ran over a woman with his truck, left the scene, and went to his brother’s house. He then ‘came flying by pointing a gun out the window’ at police,” a Trotwood police sergeant told WHIO.

The armed suspect drove off, prompting a police pursuit.

The chase continued for five miles, ending with the pickup truck crashing onto a Trotwood police cruiser, according to WCMH and WDTN. Images shared on social media show the truck on top of the police car.

#Breaking Stretch Rt 35 in Montgomery Co is closed while police investigate this serious crash. Dayton police say there was a pursuit and officer involved shooting involving multiple agencies. An officer and suspect hospitalized. We will have live reports @wlwt starting at 4:00. pic.twitter.com/k0LCl1kPGa — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) January 8, 2024

DEVELOPING: Here's an up close look at the scene on US 35 and Liscum Drive in Dayton. pic.twitter.com/plNjAB5ijo — Elyse Coulter (@Elyse247Now) January 8, 2024

An officer and the accused suspect were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, Dayton police said.

Police said officers fired their weapons during the incident, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the gunfire. WHIO reported the truck appeared “to be riddled with bullets.”

The incident remains under investigation, with more than a dozen police cars at the scene, WDTN reported.

