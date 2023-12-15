Police cruiser involved in crash in Trotwood; 1 taken to hospital

A Trotwood officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to investigate a crash involving a Trotwood officer at Little Richmond and North Union roads, according to OSP dispatchers.

>> Man killed, stuffed in toolbox; arrest made after stolen UHaul chase

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that an officer was injured.

News Center 7 has a crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.



