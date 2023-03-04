Police: CT elementary school worker charged with putting students into ‘martial arts choke hold’

A math coach at a Norwalk elementary school is charged with allegedly demonstrating a ‘martial arts choke hold’ on three students, rendering one unconscious, police said.

Stefanie Sanabria, 50, of 1 Kennedy Ave., Danbury, is charged with second degree strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

On Feb. 24, police in Norwalk responded to reports of a staff member rendering a student unconscious at Brookside Elementary School at 382 Highland Ave., police said.

The Special Victims Unit responded and found that Sanabria, who was working as a math coach, demonstrated the choke hold on three students in a fifth grade class.

“One of the students lost consciousness as a result of Sanabria’s actions,” police said in a statement.

The student was immediately treated by the school nurse, police said.

A warrant for Sanabria’s arrest was issued and she was taken into custody at her home on Friday.

Sanabria’s bond was set at $20,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court next on March 10, police said.