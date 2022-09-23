Police: CT father charged with assault after his 6-week-old child is hospitalized with injuries

An Ansonia man was charged with assault on Friday after his 6-week-old child was hospitalized with injuries consistent with abuse, according to the police.

The Department of Children and Families notified the Ansonia Police Department of a possible child abuse case involving a 6-week-old early Friday morning. DFC told police the child was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Hospital staff told police the child had several injuries consistent with child abuse, including a brain bleed, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, police said.

The child’s father, Lamar Haney, 36, admitted to causing the injuries, according to police.

Haney is charged with first-degree assault and was held in lieu of $100,000 bail , police said. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.