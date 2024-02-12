Police: CT woman faces drug charges after motel room search turns up fentanyl, prescription pills

A woman was arrested on narcotics charges Saturday when state and local authorities found over 100 bags of fentanyl during a search of a motel room in Groton.

The search was carried out at a room in the Thames Inn and Marina, located at 193 Thames St., in connection with an investigation into fentanyl distribution in Groton and the southeastern portion of the state, according to the Groton Police Department.

Police said detectives and patrol officers were assisted by a Connecticut State Police K-9 unit during the search, which reportedly turned up 109 bags of fentanyl, nine Clonazepam pills, $320 and drug paraphernalia.

Police said 54-year-old Brenda Donaldson was arrested following the raid. She faces two counts of possession of narcotics and a single count each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, misrepresentation of a substance as a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an officer and unauthorized delivery to a correctional/humane institution.

Donaldson was held on a $25,000 bond pending a scheduled appearance Tuesday in New London Superior Court.

Police said Donaldson also had two warrants out for her arrest on one count each of first- and second-degree failure to appear in court.

Groton police encourage anyone with information on narcotics activity or other crimes to contact the Detective Division at 860-446-4186.