Police: Cumberland woman pulls knife during North End incident

Mar. 19—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly displayed a knife during a disturbance in the 200 block of Valley Street.

Cumberland Police said Donna Michelle Herring, 57, pointed the knife at one man and threatened to stab him before she was taken into custody.

Herring was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. She was being held Sunday on $2,500 bond in the Allegany County Detention Center. A bail review hearing was set Monday morning in Allegany County District Court.