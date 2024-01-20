Police say Cumings poses public threat after driving impaired, crashing into parked car at school

Jan. 19—MOUNT VERNON — A Mitchell business owner who has 12 active criminal charges was arrested after police say he crashed into a parked vehicle while under the influence of a drug.

Cory Cumings, 44, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon at Mount Vernon School's parking lot, according to court documents.

This is Cuming's fourth arrest for driving under the influence since September. He is also under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), a federal agency, following the execution of a search warrant from a Dec. 21 raid at his roofing business and his Aurora County home, just west of Mount Vernon.

On Thursday, a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to Mount Vernon School for a report of a suspected impaired driver. Upon arrival at about 12:45 p.m., a vehicle driven by Cumings had crashed into a parked car in the school parking lot.

The trooper met with Cumings and noticed his speech was slurred, according to court documents.

"He admitted to consuming prescription medications and being a medical marijuana cardholder," court documents state.

Court documents specifically say Cumings "poses a danger to the public's safety with continued impaired driving" while he awaits trial for previous charges. A magistrate court judge has found probable cause for a warrantless arrest of Cumings. He can be released on a $2,000 cash bond, along with a clean drug test prior to release and twice weekly drug tests moving forward.

The first alleged DUI Cumings was charged with occurred in early September in Davison County. On Oct. 11, Cumings was cited for a second-offense DUI, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. On Oct. 30, Cumings was charged with another DUI in Davison County.

Following the raid, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of marijuana wax, a Class 5 felony; and keeping place for use or sale of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.