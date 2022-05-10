Police say CYS caseworker assaulted

May 10—A Conemaugh Township woman was charged in connection with the alleged assault of a caseworker for Cambria County Children and Youth Services, authorities said.

Conemaugh Township police charged Tanya M. Mikesic, 54, of Kimberly Drive, with one felony count of aggravated assault.

Mikesic will appear for a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.

According to a complaint affidavit, the caseworker arrived at the home on Feb. 17 to see the children. Mikesic said the children's mother was not home, then allegedly lunged at the caseworker and told her to leave, the affidavit said.

During an interview with police, Mikesic reportedly admitted to "attacking" the caseworker and that she was protecting the children.