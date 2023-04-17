Police, DA provide details in Lehrkamp case after 5 arrested

Apr. 17—Five people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp being left at an emergency room barely breathing and with a blood alcohol level of .464, Glynn County Police said Monday.

Interim Glynn County Police Chief O'Neal Jackson announced the arrests at a press conference along with Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins where both provided details about the St. Simons Island incident and dispelled rumors that they said have been rampant on social media.

In the month since March 21, when Lehrkamp was brought by three minors to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System covered in spray paint and his clothes soaked in urine, the Glynn County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest the owners of the St. Simons Island home where the incidents occurred. Carlton J. Strother, 46, and Lauren C. Strother, 56, both of St. Simons Island, turned themselves into authorities on Monday with their attorney by their side. They are charged with maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly allowing minors to drink and do drugs at their St. Simons Island home.

Two minors who are under the age of 17 were also arrested in connection with the investigation. One minor was charged with simple battery and criminal trespass, the other was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects. The names of minors arrested on misdemeanor juvenile charges are not public records.

Edward Rooker Hobby, 17, who is charged with simple battery, was also arrested for his alleged role in a separate incident at the same home that occurred on March 13 in which he is accused of shooting a teenage girl in the back with a gel-ball gun.

All of the charges are misdemeanors. The Strothers' and Hobby's cases in State Court could lead to as much as a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Possible juvenile sentences will be set by Juvenile Court, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said.

"Since the start of this investigation, investigators remained in contact with Mr. Lehrkamp and his family and kept a clear line of open communication, advising of the status and updates on the progress of this case, and we continue to wish the victim well towards his recovery," Interim Glynn County Police Chief O'Neal Jackson said.

The police investigation was made public on March 26 — five days after the start of Lehrkamp's hospitalization — when a photo from March 21 and a video from March 17 surfaced on social media. The photo shows an unconscious Lehrkamp taped to a chair, covered in spray paint and four male teenagers posing behind him. Hobby was one of those teenagers.

The video posted to social media showed Lehrkamp slumped in a chair outside being sprayed with a water hose by another teenager.

The images sparked the ire of many people who referred to what they saw as "torture," and "abuse."

Higgins made it clear on Monday that Lehrkamp had voluntarily consumed large amounts of alcohol and that he was not tortured. He said that misinformation spread on social media, in this case, delayed prosecutors pressing charges.

"The length of time this has taken has been in large part to the misinformation put out on social media and the need to address it," Higgins said.

Higgins showed a slide on the screen at the press conference that dispelled several rumors that had circulated on social media, including that Lehrkamp is not autistic, that he was not forced to drink, no one urinated or defecated on him, no one poured battery acid down his throat, he was never beaten and he was never choked.

Lehrkamp had asked to be sprayed with the hose after an egg fight, Higgins said, even making sure to remove electronic devices from his pocket before he was sprayed.

"He was not tortured," Higgins said. "No one poured acid down his throat, no one beat him, no one choked him, no one tortured him. After Trenton blacked out from the alcohol he voluntarily drank, one juvenile committed acts that led to the juvenile charges, and the investigation led to the information to arrest the other juvenile."

The urine on Lehrkamp's clothes was likely the result of how intoxicated he was, Higgins said.

Higgins also said Hobby and two other minors who brought Lehrkamp to the hospital did more than just drop him off.

"Rooker Hobby and the juveniles that accompanied him, they went inside and got medical personnel to come outside so he could get the medical help he needed," Higgins said "Rooker Hobby and the juveniles quite probably saved his life."

Higgins said the misinformation prolonged the investigation and kept he and his prosecutors from working on more serious cases, including a home invasion and rape case involving a minor that occurred in Brunswick on March 25, the day before the images of Lehrkamp began circulating on social media.

"I'm not angry about the case, but it has taken an inordinate amount of time of both investigative resources and prosecution resources when very serious crimes have also been committed," Higgins said. "There were a lot of things put on social media that were inaccurate. There were a lot of people with fake profiles, not even from this area, putting out information, hitting hot-button topics that got people infuriated about this."

Jackson said the entire incident could have been avoided if the parents had been paying closer attention to what was happening at their house.

"This was an incident that could have been avoided," he said.

He also said damage has been done to many families in the community by social media speculation about who was involved.

"It's quite damaging to the families and their reputations," Jackson said. "One of my employee's children was alleged to have been involved with this. It's damaging and it's heartbreaking when stuff like that happens. ... No matter how often myself or anyone else says that individual wasn't involved, the public believes what it's going to believe, and it hurts, it hurts a lot."

Jackson said he is thankful for the support of the GBI and the district attorney's office in the case and said that the investigation continues.

"I'm glad for the community's sake that we were able to make an arrest in this case," Jackson said.

Lehrkamp spent nearly two weeks in the hospital. He has said in past statements that he is continuing his rehabilitation from the incident out of state.