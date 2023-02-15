Police, DA investigating human jawbone discovered on Nantucket beach

Police and the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s office are looking to find the origin of a human jawbone discovered on a Nantucket beach Wednesday.

The human jawbone was discovered on Wauwiment Beach, a sandy beach located on the east end of the island, according to the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s office.

An official investigation has been opened while Nantucket police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s office work to identify the human remains.

