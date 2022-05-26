Police in Dallas suburb find pistol, replica AR-15 in teen’s car at high school day after Uvalde shooting

Police in the Dallas suburb of Richardson found a pistol and a replica AR-15 in a teen's car parked outside a high school Wednesday, the day after an 18-year-old gunned down 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

The teen, who is not being identified, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of weapons in a weapon-free school zone, a felony, according to the Richardson Police Department.

Police received a call at 10:55 a.m. local time about a male walking toward Berkner High School with what appeared to be a rifle.

"Within minutes of the call being dispatched, numerous police officers from various units within the Richardson Police Department responded to Berkner High School and initiated a search and investigation into this incident," police said.

Police worked with the district to identify the boy as a student of Berkner High School and found him inside.

Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas. (Google Maps)

No weapons were found with the student, but police said two guns — an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style rifle — were found in the car that he drove, which was in the school's parking lot.

The gunman in Uvalde who holed up in a classroom at Robb Elementary School and fired indiscriminately, killing 21, also brought two guns with him to the school — a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 and a Daniel Defense DDM4 V7.

He left one behind and took the other into the school.

Incidents similar to the one at Berkner High School were reported elsewhere in the country this week.

In Sacramento, staff at Edward Kemble Elementary School found a gun and an accessible loaded magazine in the desk of a 2nd grader Tuesday, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families.

"We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas," the statement said. "This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today."

Also on Tuesday, the Boulder Police Department in Colorado said it received information that a 14-year-old male student had made threats of a shooting at Casey Middle School.

Detectives searched the teen's home and arrested him on a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions, police said.