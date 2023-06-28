Police: Dallas woman abducted nephew, 3

Jun. 28—A Dallas woman was taken into custody Tuesday after police allege that she abducted her three-year-old nephew from his home without the permission of the child's father or the caretaker watching the child.

Tamara Lyn Brieling, 48, of Ransom Road was arraigned Tuesday evening on felony charges of kidnapping of a minor and interference with the custody of children after state police arrested her at her home.

When initially contacted by the child's caretaker to return the child, Brieling allegedly told her that "he is my son now, and you all will never see him again," according to a criminal complaint filed against Brieling.

The child was safely recovered from the home and taken into protective custody, according to Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker. In some brief remarks before the arraignment, Binker expressed his gratitude to the Pennsylvania State Police, the Luzerne County District Attorney's office and Luzerne County 911 for their assistance with the case.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers from the Plains Township Police Department were dispatched to a home on South Main Street around 3:30 p.m. for a reported kidnapping. At the scene, police made contact with an individual identified in the complaint as the "caretaker" of a three-year-old child, who told police that the child's aunt, identified as Brieling, had taken the child from the home.

The caretaker told police that Brieling had arrived at the house at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was, according to the criminal complaint, "visibly intoxicated."

Brieling asked to take the child for the day, to which the caretaker refused due to Brieling's intoxication. Brieling then said she would stay at the home for the day, and according to the caretaker, she consumed 3-4 more alcoholic beverages over the course of the day.

Around 2:45 p.m., the caretaker went to use the restroom and, when she returned, found that Brieling had left and had taken the child.

Brieling did not have permission from either the caretaker or the child's father, who was at work at the time of the incident, to take the child.

The caretaker told police that she called Brieling numerous times and, at first, Brieling would hang up on her. Eventually, she did answer and told the caretaker that the child was "my son now, and you all will never see him again."

According to the complaint, investigators from Plains Township police were able to speak with Brieling twice over the phone, and Brieling allegedly told them that they would never see the child again before hanging up.

A short time later after Plains Township police had put out information regarding the abduction, investigators were notified that troopers from the Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police had taken Brieling into custody at her Ransom Road home, and had safely secured the child.

Brieling was transported back to police headquarters in Plains Township before she was transported to the courtroom of Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. for an arraignment.

When asked by reporters for comment on the charges against her, Brieling said that she simply "took her nephew home." While waiting for her arraignment, Brieling continued to say that she did nothing wrong, and that she didn't think she needed permission to take the child to her home.

After being informed of the charges against her, Brieling was denied bail by Spagnuolo and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5 at 9:30 a.m. inside Luzerne County Central Court.

