Police say Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance as escaped killer is spotted again

Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance as he continues to elude a massive manhunt, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police said a clean-shaven Cavalcante was spotted near Phoenixville in northern Chester County overnight on Saturday.

They released four images of the smirking murderer wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants, and white shoes.

He was driving a white 2020 Ford Transit van with a refrigeration unit on top, bearing a Pennsylvania registration plate ZST8818, police said in a statement.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison on 31 August, days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Cavalcante was spotted twice near the prison on 8 September, according to police. He was spotted again late on 9 September.

The latest sighting comes as the manhunt enters its 11th day.

“During the late evening and overnight hours, Cavalcante was reportedly seen in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville. He changed his appearance,” Pennsylvania State Police said.

Phoenixville is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Chester County Prison.

Footage released by prison authorities showed Cavlcante crab-walking up a wall in the prison yard, pushing through razor wire and making a dash across a roof.

A corrections officer who failed to report his escape has since been fired.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous.

Police have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact 911 or the tip line at 717 562 2987.