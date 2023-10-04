New police data portal open to public gives overview of reported crime across Pittsburgh

A new police data portal available to the public provides an overview of reported criminal activity across the city, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police announced.

The dashboard uses information collected from the police department’s records management system (RMS) and will be manually updated on a monthly basis between the first and fifth to reflect the preceding month.

As the bureau transitions to the new RMS, the goal is to establish as close to a real-time data feed as possible, which would allow for more frequent or automatic updates to the information.

“By making comprehensive crime data publicly available and easily accessible, residents are better informed about their own neighborhoods, the city as a whole, and the work of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. As chief, I am committed to driving accountability through transparency and the Police Data Portal is another building block toward that goal,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

The data portal allows users to filter the information by police zone, neighborhood, crime type and date.

Violent sexual crimes are not included. In addition, no personally identifying information is attached to the incidents, meaning that no specific addresses are made public.

Data included in the portal is gathered from police reports. Police reports are not the same as “call for service” records. While reports may be filed as a result of a call for service, not all calls result in a police report, the bureau said.

More information can be found here.

