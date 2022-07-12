Police: Dayton woman shot auto parts customer after attack

Jul. 12—A Dayton woman is accused of shooting a customer last week who was walking away following an attack, police say.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Ke'laron Watson, 31, during her Monday arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dayton police and medics were called just after 9 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 4347 W. Third St.

Watson was an employee who told police she shot a woman who was a customer at the store.

Watson said she was helping the customer find a car part when the woman became upset and threatened her. The woman then attacked Watson and beat her on the head with her fists. Watson retreated behind the employee counter and retrieved her gun.

Watson told police she fired her gun once at the woman because she believed the woman was coming at her for another attack, according to the court document.

"A video taken by an unknown witness appeared on social media capturing the incident and shows (the gunshot victim) attacking Watson. It then shows Watson retrieving a gun and pointing it at (the victim) and firing it at her as she is walking away," the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim, a 33-year-old Dayton woman, was driven by her boyfriend to Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting. Her condition was not known but the woman was alert in the video.

Watson is in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since her Thursday arrest by Dayton police.

O'Reilly Auto Parts has not responded to questions regarding the shooting and Watson's employment status.