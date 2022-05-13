Police: Daytona Beach man arrested for threatening city code officer, incident caught on video

Daytona Beach police arrested 35-year-old Kevin Sbrusch after the code enforcement inspector claimed Sbrusch threatened to beat him to death with an electronic tablet the official was using to document code violations.

Neighborhood Services Inspector Kevin Yates had his issued body camera rolling during the interaction with Sbrusch.

Inspector Yates was taking photos to document illegally parked vehicles found on Sbrusch’s property for an upcoming court hearing.

According to officers, Sbrusch confronted Yates and “threatened to snatch the tablet Inspector Yates was using to take photos of those code violations and beat him to death with the tablet.”

Sbrusch was arrested, but has since bonded out and faces a charge of corruption by threat against a public servant.

Neighborhood Services Captain Scott Lee said, “Unfortunately, these types of negative encounters are somewhat common for my neighborhood services inspectors.”

Lee continued, “However, we’re not going to tolerate anyone making death threats against anyone else for doing their job. We will respond swiftly and appropriately to ensure our employees are protected while performing their duties.”

