Police: Daytona Beach man fatally shot had history of fighting with shooter over woman

A Jamaican national, who Daytona Beach police say is in the country illegally, fatally shot a man Sunday over issues involving a woman, investigators said.

Donitto Simpson, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Donnell Williams, 24, at an apartment on Jean Street at 11:44 p.m. on Sunday.

Simpson and Williams had a history of confrontations because Simpson was having sexual relations with the mother of Williams' children, investigators wrote in the report.

Daytona Beach police reported that Simpson shot Williams at least twice outside an apartment on Jean Street.

Williams had gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg and lost consciousness as police attended to him. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, police reports indicate.

Police learned that a month ago, Simpson also shot at Williams during a fight but missed him.

Man shot dead in apartment Man shot dead in Daytona Beach late Sunday night

Sunday's shooting

On Sunday, witnesses told police that Simpson and Williams got into a fight outside the apartment complex and both fell to the ground. Simpson then got up, pulled out a gun, and shot Williams, according to a police report.

Williams ran and Simpson chased after him and shot him again, police said.

Callers who found Williams inside an apartment initially told 911 dispatchers that Williams had been stabbed, police said.

When officers arrived at the Jean Street apartment they discovered that Williams had gunshot wounds to his stomach and to his leg, the report details.

An autopsy showed that Williams was shot in the stomach while facing Simpson, but a gunshot wound to the back of his leg indicated he was shot from behind while running from Simpson, police said.

On Tuesday, Daytona Beach police also said Simpson was wanted for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. A report of the incident says Simpson beat his pregnant girlfriend multiple times with a broomstick.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Issues involving woman gets man shot dead in Daytona