Police: Daytona man charged with human trafficking and drug possession

A Volusia County man is facing human trafficking and drug possession charges, according to the Daytona Beach police department.

Police charged 48-year-old Derick Jones Sr. with conspiracy to commit human trafficking, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, and numerous felony drug charges.

Officials were made aware of Jones’ activities after several victims told investigators that they were being forced to commit prostitution and give the money they received to Jones.

Detectives said when they served a search warrant on a hotel room where Jones was staying; they found evidence of human trafficking and prostitution in addition to illegal drugs.

Jones is being held in the Volusia County Jail on no bond.

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 24.9 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given time.

To report an occurrence or suspicion of human trafficking, contact local law enforcement and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.

