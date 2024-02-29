Police: Daytona man pushes woman out of truck to her death after arguing over money

A Daytona Beach man accused of pushing a woman to her death out of a white GMC truck Tuesday was arguing with her over money, police said.

Julio Angel Rivera, 45, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Gina Jennings, 55, of Port Orange, according to a charging affidavit.

Daytona Beach police said they had responded at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday to help Jennings who reported a motorcycle stolen. Police were searching the area of Madison Avenue and Seagrave and North streets for Rivera, concerning the theft of a motorcycle. Police contacted the victim who provided them with information and called Rivera to the search area, investigators said.

The truck pulled up to the scene of the search and police watched as Jennings got into the driver's side back seat.

'She set me up'

Witnesses in the truck told police that Rivera directed the driver, later identified by police as Michael Doudney, 36, to drive to an unknown location in Daytona Beach. As they got to the area police were searching Tuesday, they saw Jennings walking down the street and she got into the back seat, the report states.

As soon as Jennings entered the truck, Rivera started arguing with her over money, accusing her of stealing from another person, witnesses told police.

And as police approached in an attempt to stop the vehicle, Rivera said "She set me up" and ordered Doudney to drive off, the report states.

Doudney, the owner of the truck, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding.

The witnesses said that as the truck was speeding along Madison Avenue, they saw the door open and Rivera push out Jennings, who hit the pavement, the report said.

Residents in the neighborhood also saw the vehicle speeding with its back door open and Jennings shouting for help, police said.

An autopsy revealed that Jennings died of significant internal bleeding and a fractured pelvis, spine, and a broken lower back, police noted in their report.

In hospital after motorcycle crash

Police pursued the truck and lost sight of it, but later found it abandoned at Fifth Street and Coquina Drive, investigators said.

Police learned the truck was associated with a home on West Coquina Drive where they found the witnesses, the report shows.

One witness at the home said that Rivera arrived with a hysterical unknown woman and he admitted he had just pushed someone out of a vehicle. Rivera then got some keys and left with the woman on a motorcycle, police said.

Police mounted a search for Rivera in the area where the truck was found.

According to the report, while police were trying to arrest Rivera, who was on a motorcycle, he crashed. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, police said.

