Police: Dead body found inside of a vehicle at Rockford-area mall

A dead body was found inside of a vehicle at the CherryVale Mall Saturday morning, according to the Cherry Valley Police Department.

In a news release sent out Saturday morning, police said an "older man" was found dead inside a vehicle in the mall parking lot.

The man's age and identity has not been released at this time.

There is no threat to the public, according to the police department.

No other information has been released at this time.

