Police find dead body in huge ‘makeshift box’ at Gulfport residence, authorities say

Gulfport Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after authorities responded to a missing person call Thursday morning and instead discovered a body, Sgt. Jason Ducre said.

Police have detained one person and began questioning that person Thursday afternoon, Ducre said.

Authorities have not identified the deceased person and were transporting the body to a crime lab Thursday afternoon, Ducre said.

Detectives were called to a home at 16th Avenue and 22nd Street in Gulfport about 10:07 Thursday morning, Ducre said. They found the body in what Ducre called a “makeshift box” that he said was so big police could not fit it through the door.

Police cut a window from the home to extract the box from the house, Ducre said. He also said detectives found several similar boxes in the residence’s yard.

The exact purpose of those boxes is unclear.

Ducre also said it is unclear if the body is the same person reported missing. That person was reported missing Jan. 22, he said, but police are not making the missing person’s identity public at this time.

