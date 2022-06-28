Police: Dead man was lying in the road when he was hit by SUV in Green Township

Green Township police say a pedestrian lying in a roadway June 25 died after being struck by an SUV.

Robert Neack of Westwood was lying in the 5600 block of Bridgetown Road and not in a crosswalk when he was hit by an eastbound 2015 Dodge Journey shortly after 1 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police said Neack was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

The Dodge Journey was driven by Antwan Soles of Cheviot, who was not injured, police said.

Neack's death remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Green Twp. police investigating death of pedestrian struck by SUV