Police find dead man and shell casings at a Miami Gardens office complex

A man was shot dead in the doorway of a business at a Miami Gardens office building early Friday morning in what police have called a homicide.

Miami Gardens Police Department Detective Carolyn Frazer said when police arrived, they found shell casings near the body on the first floor of the office complex. No gun was recovered.

By late morning, police had not publicly identified the dead man or a suspect and hadn’t confirmed a motive for the killing. Little other information was available.

Frazer said the complex at 99 NW 183rd St. is on the border of unincorporated Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens and that county first responders notified Miami Gardens police about the incident at about 7:30 a.m. The detective wasn’t certain what led them to the dead man.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.