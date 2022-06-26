Police: Dead person in suburban Boynton car is a homicide victim

BOYNTON BEACH — A dead male was found in a car in suburban Boynton Beach on Saturday night, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating his death as a homicide.

Deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development. Upon arriving, they found the dead male in a vehicle.

A sheriff's office spokesperson, in announcing that the agency considers the death a homicide, did not disclose the deceased person's name or age, or reveal how he died.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the PBSO smartphone app using the "See Something" feature.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Body of unnamed male found in vehicle in suburban Boynton