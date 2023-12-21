Police say "dead and wounded" after shooting at university in Prague

Prague — Czech police said Thursday that a gunmen killed several people in a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated."

"Based on the initial information we have, we can confirm dead and wounded people on the scene," the police said in an initial social media post. A subsequent post said the "gunman was eliminated" but that police were still working to evacuate people from the building, "and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene."

A police officer cordons off an area near a university in central Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 21, 2023. / Credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty

Czech media said the shooting had occurred at Charles University's Faculty of Arts, whose teachers and students were instructed to take shelter as police action was under way.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told public Czech TV the gunman was "probably dead," citing "preliminary information".

Prague's emergency service said on X that "a large number of ambulance units" were deployed at the faculty, adding the injuries ranged from light to very serious.

The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic center.

Rakusan said "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions. Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.

