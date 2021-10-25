Police give update on deadly shooting at Boise mall
At least two people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, police officials said Monday. A suspect is in custody.
Minneapolis’ first cop to be convicted of murder may regain his freedom sooner than anticipated. In an unprecedented turn of events, a Minnesota judge re-sentenced […]
New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.
A 16-year-old Miami girl has admitted to taking possession of a stolen pistol that was later believed to have been used by her brother to murder Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino, authorities said.
A 15-year-old boy reported the body of his 9-year-old brother was in the room next to his, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The child had been dead for a year, he told authorities.
New York State Sex Offender Registry via APA Georgia man has filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, claiming the late sex-trafficker sold him a Gulfstream jet in the weeks before his 2019 arrest without disclosing that the aircraft was used in a “criminal enterprise.”Thomas Huff claims that JEGE LLC, the company Epstein once controlled and which owns the plane, has been “damaged by the stigma” connected to sex offender.“JEGE’s customers, some of which are very well known to the public
Frustrated about missing the birth of his child, a man punched and slapped his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter who was left in his care.
Tamara Taylor and her daughter left Hawaii following a school incident that ended up with her 10-year-old in handcuffs and at a police station.
Inside the house, there was nothing but a sofa and a bed with no sheets. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger
Police are still investigating.
The men who were fighting one another “redirected their aggression to the owner,” police said.
Getty ImagesIt is useful to know, if you are unfamiliar with the string of gruesome killings collectively known as the Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children’s cases, that no one was ever formally charged in the killings. The person or persons who, from 1979 to 1981, snatched at least two dozen kids from their families and communities, disposing of their young bodies in local rivers, woods, and long abandoned buildings, never faced charges for those killings even as authorities declared that the
Before the revolver fired, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing how to point it toward the camera, says an affidavit laying out new details of the shooting.
The dad says he was aiming for the guitar, police said.
TwitterHouston cops carrying out a welfare check on an apartment found a nightmare: three siblings abandoned and living with the skeletal remains of a fourth.“A very horrific situation out here, very tragic,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a Sunday press conference. “I’ve been in this business a long time and I had never heard of a scenario like this. It really caught me by surprise.”The surviving children were ages 15, 10, and 7, and they had been living in “deplorable conditions” fo
Two San Francisco prosecutors have quit their jobs in progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office and joined an effort to recall him.
Customers at a mall near San Diego say they were confused by the smoke and thought the store may have been on fire. Police identified three suspects.
“I participated in something that I know is against the way I was raised,” one of the players said in court. The conspirators in the scheme filed nearly $4 million in bogus claims.
Investigators shared that more than half of the seized 410 luxury cars are indeed stolen.
When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy's house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander's family in North Carolina didn't think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone. “They just loved him, but they thought that he wanted nothing more to do with them, so that’s why there was never a missing person’s report,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference Monday announcing the latest victim identification.
"I don't think we've ever fired anybody in two days," Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said about firing Robert Phillips, a 7-year veteran of the department.