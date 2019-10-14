Police are ‘deadnaming’ transgender murder victims — here’s what that means, and why it makes tracking crimes so much more difficult

Facebook





There have been 20 murders of transgender people in the US so far this year.

But LGBTQ activists say there may actually be more. Deadnaming victims — or referring to a victim by their birth name rather than their chosen name — makes it difficult to know the actual number of transgender murder victims.

It can also hinder the ability of police to connect with the transgender community for tips and help, activists say.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Cathalina Christina James loved to travel and hoped to visit all 50 states, her father said. But he worried about her.

"I used to tell her all the time: Strike one, you're black. Strike two, you are transgender, and strike three, you are outgoing, and you're not afraid being in public," said Donald James, a truck driver in Bishopville, South Carolina. "You got three strikes against you, so you got to be real, real, real careful. She always told me, 'Don't y'all worry. It'll be all right.'"

On June 24, 2018, she was shot to death in Jacksonville, Florida. Her body was found at around 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Quality Inn & Suites along Dixie Ellis Trail, Jacksonville sheriff's deputies say.

She is one of at least 185 transgender people killed in the United States since 2010.

Transgender activists fear the toll is higher, and no one knows for sure how many have been killed. That's because the FBI does not classify homicides by gender identity, leaving activists and researchers to track transgender murders.

"It's possible there have been other crimes we don't even know about," said Dan Merkan, an LGBTQ advocate in Jacksonville, Florida.

At least 18 transgender people have been killed in the US this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LBGTQ rights organizations. But there may be countless others whose death's have gone unacknowledged because of the practice of deadnaming.

Deadnaming refers to calling someone by a name they no longer use, a practice transgender activists say denies the personhood of trans people. Deadnaming can also inadvertently put transgender people in danger by "outing" their transgender status to others.

Deadnaming in cases of murder or assault makes it difficult to accurately track the breadth and scope of violence against transgender people. And sometimes, the families of transgender people complicate the matter.

Cathalina Christina James More

http://gunmemorial.org/2018/06/24/cathalina-christina-james

Claudia Harrison, spokesperson for the Compass Community Center, Florida's largest LGBTQ center, suspects that the number of trans women killed in 2019 actually reaches into the dozens.



"Often, a person's family doesn't accept a trans person's identity, and will describe them by their gender at birth, so their death is not included in our statistics," she told Insider. "The ugly truth is, despite some progress made regarding rights for trans people in this country, our society is still largely unwilling to accept them for who they are. Trans people who choose to live authentically are in danger every day simply for being themselves."

Deadnaming can slow a criminal investigation down

The body of Bee Love Slater, 23, was found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle left along a canal in Clewiston, Florida, on September 4. Investigators have a person of interest in the case, but haven't made any arrests.

Hendry County sheriff's deputies initially identified Slater as a man and used her birth name — or dead name — Bolman Slater IV.

"If you've got somebody that identifies as Jill and you're calling him Sherman or whatever their deadname is, we'll go, 'Who?' And by the time you start identifying the person as Jill, the perpetrator is getting away with it," said Monica Roberts, a Houston activist who has been tracking trans homicides for more than a decade.