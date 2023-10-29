SWAT situation ends in Concord, 1 person released from home

Concord Police and SWAT spent hours working to access an armed and barricaded person in the Freedom Acres subdivision on Sunday morning.

CPD said the situation began just before 5 a.m. when police responded to a shots fired call. It ended around 1 p.m., but police haven’t said why or how.

When they arrived at the house, a neighbor said she heard gunshots and saw a man yelling outside.

Police confronted him and he went back into the house after yelling back. They heard what sounded like gunshots and said they knew another person was in the home.

At that point, they decided to activate SWAT and negotiate.

They were able to get the other person out of the house who turned out to be the man’s father.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw a heavy police presence, firetrucks, and K9 crews throughout the neighborhood. Later in the day, he saw SWAT and emergency medical vehicles.

The police department posted on social media around 8 a.m. asking the public to stay away from the area.

CPD Officers are in the area of Freedom Acres subdivision dealing with armed barricaded subject, please stay away from the area. / JCT pic.twitter.com/ArB8ERu0Wg — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) October 29, 2023

The neighborhood is off of Weddington Road.

Channel 9 is still at the scene hoping to learn how the situation ended and if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

