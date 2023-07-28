Police: Death of Hall County man found in Athens park may be drug related

Athens-Clarke police are investigating the death of a Hall County man found dead Thursday morning inside Southeast Clarke Park off Whit Davis Road.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Friday that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of 34-year-old Jamey Thomas Vitkus.

Vitkus was homeless in Athens, but is originally from Oakwood.

Police reported that a purple crystal-like substances was recovered at the scene, which indicates a possible drug overdose and possibly the use of fentanyl.

A park employee reported finding the body at about 7:25 a.m. in front of the men’s restroom, according to the report.

Foul play is not suspected, but anyone with information on Vitkus is asked to call Detective Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058.

Fraud: Bank teller helps avert fraud; saves Athens woman $50,000

Sheriff honored: Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum named 2023 Georgia Sheriff of the Year

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Investigation underway into death of man found at Athens park