Police: Death of man who fell from escalator at Acrisure Stadium being treated as accidental

The death of a man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium is being treated as accidental, according to police.

Dalton Keane, a 27-year-old father of one, died in the hospital after falling from an escalator in the stadium while attending a Steelers game in October.

Police told Channel 11 that investigation and eyewitness reports showed that the case was not criminal.

According to police, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s report has not been finalized to show an exact cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

