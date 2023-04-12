Police provide update on death of Middletown man — here's what the investigation found

MIDDLETOWN — The March 14 death of a Middletown man has been ruled accidental, according to police.

Middletown Police were called to 916 West Main Road for a wellness check at 11:30 a.m. on March 14, where they found 39-year-old John Edward Corbett deceased. Police initially called it a "suspicious" death.

The Middletown Police Department Detective Unit, in conjunction with the State’s Medical Examiners Office, then began a comprehensive investigation into the cause of Corbett’s death.

Middletown Police Chief Anthony Pesare talks about the death of John E. Corbett at a press conference on Friday, March 17, while Detective Lt. Timothy Beck, left, looks on.

According to a press release issued late Wednesday, it has been determined that the cause of death was accidental, and no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

