Police: Decatur man charged after 1-year-old child overdosed on drugs

Dec. 15—A Decatur man was charged with chemical endangerment of his child Thursday after the 1-year-old suffered a drug overdose, according to Decatur police.

Matthew Marquaz Garth, 23, remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $356,300 bond on charges of chemical endangerment of a child, trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana, jail records show.

Also arrested at the residence in the 400 block of Third Avenue Southwest was Zachary Chase Ratliff, 25. During execution of a search warrant, officers located fentanyl pills, lorazepam pills, marijuana, and a large sum of cash, police said. Ratliff remained in the Morgan County Jail on Friday in lieu of an $11,300 bond, police said.

Police initially responded to the home Thursday on a medical call related to an unconscious child, police said. The child was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where medical personnel said he had suffered an overdose, according to police. The child is expected to recover, police said.

Garth was already out on bond on other drug charges at the time of his Thursday arrest, according to court records.

In April, the Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Garth's residence in the 1800 block of Martin Street Southeast and found a handgun with an altered serial number and a trafficking quantity of opioid pills, according to an investigator's affidavit. He was booked into jail and released after posting an $8,100 bond on charges related to the search.

In January, Garth was charged with third-degree escape after he escaped — while handcuffed — from the back of a patrol vehicle following a traffic stop, according to an affidavit. The arresting officer said he detained Garth for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and had "double locked" Garth's handcuffs.

