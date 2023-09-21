Police: Decatur man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Sep. 21—A Decatur man was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl Wednesday following a months-long investigation by the Vice/Narcotics Unit, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Harold Young III, 22, was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant on his residence in the 1200 block of Stuart Avenue Southwest. During the search, police said they found two pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, controlled substance pills, multiple firearms, and money.

Young was booked into Morgan County Jail on charges of trafficking fentanyl, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Jail records show he remained there Wednesday in lieu of a $280,300 bond.

